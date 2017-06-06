Over the years Facebook has made it easier for its users to log into the third-party apps through its platform but not anymore as Apple has introduced a feature in iOS 11 that will prevent them to log into third-party apps using a social media account.

Apple announced this subtle change to the system settings at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Jose on Monday.

Without system-level integration, iOS may fall back on the mobile web, The Verge reported.

“Log into Facebook once in mobile Safari and when you go to log in to a third-party app using a social network, it should be able to remember you. But that approach lacks the certainty and ease of setup, that system-level integrations afforded,” the website noted.

Apple might replace its system-level social account feature with a password autofill feature.

Software engineer at Apple, Ricky Mondello tweeted: “I’m thrilled to introduce Password AutoFill for Apps. If your app has a login screen, I have information for you.”

I'm thrilled to introduce Password AutoFill for Apps. If your app has a login screen, I have information for you. Session 206. Wed, 9am. — Ricky Mondello (@rmondello) June 5, 2017

Apple CEO Tim Cook launched iOS 11 with over 10 new features.

He said that iOS 10 had nearly 96 per cent satisfaction with 86 per cent iPhone users installing the update as compared to only seven per cent Android users who installed Android Nougat — the latest version of Google’s operating system.

Apple also unveiled a bunch of refinements in its other platforms — tvOS, watchOS and macOS — with watchOS 4 and updates to its Mac line of desktops and notebooks.