Chinese internet and technology conglomerate LeEco which has been called as the ‘true disrupter’ in Indian mobile market since 2016 has landed itself in new trouble.

Adding to previous lawsuits the Chinese tech-giant LeEco is being sued by Shenzhen-based MIG Unmobi Tech an advertising company for missed payments of over Rmb61.6m ($9.07m). The missing payments are from the advertising campaigns that were undertaken last year, during the time when CEO Jia Yueting announced to his employees that they had run off cash in their rush to expand.

MIG is pursuing lawsuits for alleged missed payments that are adding up to Rmb20m — about Rmb20m from Le Holdings which is LeEco’s holding company, Rmb18.5m from LeSports and Rmb10.5m from LeMall, subsidy companies of LeEco. Another two lawsuits are being filed towards Leshi for alleged missed payments of Rmb12.5m

In May 2017, LeEco had laid off most of its US staff at their under-construction factory in Nevada which was in partnership with Faraday Future to develop electric and self-driven cars, backed by LeEco’s founder Jia Yueting. The founder had earlier been criticised for focusing on his automotive ambitions.

Though Mr Jia remains CEO of LeEco, he had resigned last month from his chief executive duties from Leshi Internet Information & Technology, which is listed as LeEco’s main subsidiary.