Next time you send a message intended for your girlfriend mistakenly to someone else on WhatsApp, just chill. You may have soon a five-minute window to revoke such misdirected messages.

According to WABetaInfo, a fan site that tests new WhatsApp features early, the mobile messaging platform has moved closer towards introducing a ‘Recall’ feature.

With this feature, the users will be able to recall or unsend texts, images, videos, GIFs, documents, quoted messages and even status replies within a five-minute window, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

The messaging app will enable ‘Recall’ in version “2.17.30+” of the app. The current version of WhatsApp is 2.17.190.

“WhatsApp has added in beta the possibility to edit messages that you already sent. It is actually disabled by default and it’s under development,” an earlier WABetaInfo’s tweet read.

The users will be able to edit only recent messages and not the old ones.

With 1.2 billion monthly active users, WhatsApp is available in more than 50 different languages around the world and in 10 Indian languages.

WhatsApp currently has 200 million monthly active users in India.

The Facebook-owned platform is also believed to be considering bringing back the old contacts list that vanished with the arrival of ‘Status’, but only for iPhone users.