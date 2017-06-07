Much to the relief of anticipating fans, OnePlus on Tuesday announced the release date for OnePlus 5 smartphone in India. Touted as the ‘giant-killer’ the phone will be unveiled on June 20, and slated to be available in India on June 22.

Having, already created a niche market for itself by giving cutting-edge technology experience at a budget range, OnePlus 5 has been a treat for users and a nightmare for the makers of the high-end phones like Samsung and Apple.

Ahead of the launch, thanks to a series of leaks and a regular buzz around the product for over a year now, we have a fair idea of what the smartphone maker is here to offer us this time around.

Rumored as one of the thinnest flagship smartphones, OnePlus has collaborated with DxO Labs to boost OnePlus 5 camera experience and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform is expected in the device.

OnePlus will launch globally on June 20 at 12 PM EDT (9:30 PM IST), whereas India will see it’s launched on June 22.

In a communication released on the microblogging site Twitter, OnePlus announced the date and venue for the launch event that will also be available globally through live online streaming.

“Are you prepared for the OnePlus 5? Focus on what matters and join our keynote live on June 20.” the company tweeted.

The image contains a tagline that says, ‘Focus on what matters’.

Are you prepared for the OnePlus 5? Focus on what matters and join our keynote live on June 20. https://t.co/uuWc1m3pz1 pic.twitter.com/KfbVfMyh00 — OnePlus (@oneplus) June 6, 2017

Well, we at NewsX ‘know’ the focus, don’t we?

The phone is rumoured to come with 5.50-inch touch screen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2560 pixels. It is expected to be powered by 2.35GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and come with 8GB of RAM. The phone is supposedly packed with 64GB of internal storage without expansion.

OnePlus 5 is expected to have 23-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

OnePlus 5 is supposed to work on Android 7.1 and is powered by 4000mAh nonremovable battery. It is expected to measure .70 x 74.70 x 0.00 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 7.00 grams.

OnePlus 5 is supposed to be a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) Smartphone that will accept Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone are believed to include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

OnePlus is a Shenzhen-based start-up, which was founded in December 2013 and is the producer of smartphones. The company’s claim to fame is the affordable prices of its smartphone.