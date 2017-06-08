Extending its Moto Z series, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Thursday launched Moto Z2 Play smartphone for Rs 27,999 in the country.

Coming in lunar gray and fine gold colour variants, Moto Z2 Play will be available across all leading mobile stores and Flipkart from June 15.

“Smartphone’s premium category is growing at the fastest rate in India and Moto is heading in the same direction. Premium category will grow at 28 per cent this year in India and Motorola is focusing on this category,” Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director of Motorola India, told IANS.

Powered by Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, Moto Z2 Play has a 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM which can be expanded up to 2TB. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

The device features a 5.5 Full-HD Super-AMOLED display and a fingerprint sensor which doubles up as home button.

Moto Z2 Play sports 12MP rear camera that has a combination of laser autofocus and dual autofocus pixel technology. The laser autofocus has an expanded range of up to five meters, so a user can focus on objects three times further in a virtually dark environment.

It also has a 5MP front shooter with dual colour corrected flash.

Powered by 3,000mAh battery, the company claims that the device lasts for up to 30 hours and supports TurboPower charging technology that offers up to seven hours of back up in 15 minutes charging.

“It is very important that a brand is distinctive and does not look like other brands,” added Jan Huckfeldt, Chief Marketing Officer, Motorola.

The compnay also launched four new “Moto Mods” — JBL SoundBoost 2, Moto TurboPower pack, Moto Gamepad and Moto Style Shell.