Motorola has launched the Moto Z2 Play in India along with Mods. Moto Z2 Play is priced at ₹27,999 and pre-registrations have started along with some lucrative offers. One can avail 50% discount on the mods, easy EMI financial offer, free armour pack and 100GB additional data on Jio. Moto Z2 Play Sale starts from June 15. The phone would be available on all mediums and for online it’s flipkart exclusive.

Moto Z2 Play is of course the successor to last years Moto Z play and comes with a slimmer design, better camera, faster performance and improved mods.

The new Moto Z2 Play comes with a 5.5 inch full HD super AMOLED display and gorilla glass 3 for protection. Moto Z2 Play gets the new Snapdragon 626 processor, and comes with 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. You do an audio jack and there is USB type-C for charging.

The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The rear camera is 12MP with 1.4um dual autofocus pixel, ƒ/1.7 aperture, laser auto focus, and phase detection auto focus. Z2 Play sports a 5MP front camera with 1.4um and ƒ/2.2 aperture. The Z2 Play packs a 3000mAh Battery that motorola claims would last for 30hrs. Also there is turbo charging that will give the phone 7hrs in 15mins of charging. The Moto Z2 Play is available in two colours-lunar gray and fine gold.