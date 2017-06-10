Microsoft has released a new test version of Windows 10 that introduces new user interface (UI) for “Start” and “Action Center” features.

The new build number “16215” includes elements of the new “Fluent Design System”. “Fluent Design” is a revamp of “Microsoft Design Language 2” that includes guidelines for the designs and interactions used within software designed for all Windows 10 devices and platforms.

The new build is open for developers and members of ‘Windows Insider’ programme for testing before market release.

“Action Center” has been redesigned to provide much clearer information separation, hierarchy and also groups notifications together in a more coherent way from devices and apps.

“We heard your feedback, and in this build, you can now pin a website to the taskbar from Microsoft Edge. We will use the site’s icon to give you quick access to your favourite sites right from the taskbar. Simply select ‘Pin this page to the taskbar’ from the settings menu in Microsoft Edge,” said Dona Sarkar, Software Engineer, Windows and Devices Group, Microsoft, in a blog post on Friday.

In the new build, with your permission, personal assitant Cortana will now prompt you to create a reminder after noticing event posters in camera roll.

The company has also added a new “lasso” tool to circle the relevant information and Cortana will recognise the time and offer suggested follow-ups through a context menu.