Facebook has introduced a rainbow emoji to honour the LGBT Pride Month — celebrated every year in June — and show support to their community and cause.

“As Pride celebrations begin around the world, Facebook is proud to support our diverse community, including those that have identified themselves on Facebook as gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, transgender or gender non-conforming,” the company said in a press release.

Over 12 million people across the globe are part of one of the 76,000 Facebook Groups in support of the LGBTQ community.

The social networking giant noted that more than 1.5 million people plan to participate in one of the more than 7,500 Pride events on Facebook this year.

Facebook has also added Pride-themed frames to its camera, and wished users “Happy Pride” on their News Feeds.

Users might also see a special animation on top of their News Feed if they happen to react to Facebook’s message.

Facebook is also letting users in the US to raise money for a non-profit or people who support the LGBT cause.