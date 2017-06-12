A- A A+

Sony India on Monday launched its new “WS623 Walkman” with Bluetooth wireless technology at Rs 8,990.

The wearable device comes with IP65/68 rating and functions even in sea water. It can function underwater up to a depth of two metres and continue working for up to 30 minutes, the company claimed in a statement.

“WS623 Walkman” can endure extreme temperatures from -5°C to 45°C — making it ideal during a hike or climb.

By enabling ‘Ambient Sound Mode’, one can stay in touch with the surroundings and utilise in-built microphones to pick up external voices and sounds in the surrounding environment.

The device will be available at Sony Centres and electronic stores from June 15.

First Published | 12 June 2017 8:07 PM
