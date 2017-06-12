A- A A+

Domestic consumer electronics company iBall on Monday unveiled its latest “iBall Slide Elan 4G2” tablet for Rs 13,999.

The 4G VoLTE-enabled device comes with 2GB RAM along with up to 16 GB in-built memory expandable to 32GB via a Micro-SD card.

It is powered by quadcore processor that provides a speed of up to 1.3GHz and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

The tablet, featuring 10.1-inch IPS HD dispaly, also sports 5MP auto-focus rear camera with LED Flash and 2MP front camera. 

