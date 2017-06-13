One of most popular messaging application WhatsApp will soon no longer be supported on several old phones produced by smartphones brands like BlackBerry, Nokia. The company has last year in November announced that it will end support on phones running dated softwares.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook will stop working on BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Nokia S40, and Nokia S60 phones on June 30.

WhatsApp, with more than one billion monthly users, had earlier announced that it was phasing out compatibility with older phones in a technology upgrade.

According to a report, WhatsApp said that the move had been made to ensure that the app could continue to introduce new features and stay secure, which relies on the app being used on newer operating systems.

The messaging application over the years have evolved and has brought various new features and improved functionality. However, many of the new features were not supported in smartphones running outdated versions affecting the user experience.