Google has updated the Android version of its keyboard (called Gboard) with a handful of features that make the keyboard more user-oriented.

To start with, you can hand-draw emojis to find them helpful if you’re struggling to track down the perfect emoji, Engadget reported on Tuesday.

Gboard also suggests phrases while you type as opposed to individual words.

Using Gboard’s signature search feature will now show multiple, more interactive result cards.

Google is also expanding language support to include full feature support for languages like Hawaiian, Maori and Belgian French.

13 June 2017
