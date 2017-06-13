The high adoption rate of smartphones is fuelling the growth of wireless headphones that delivers high quality sound for music enthusiasts in the country.

Keeping the same in mind, audio accessories maker Skullcandy has launched “Crusher Wireless” headphones that come with up to 40 hours of battery life.

Priced at Rs 11,999, the headphones are available in two colours, black and gray/tan.

Let us see what works for the device.

Weighing 272 grams, the headphones is light on the ears and the memory foam makes the device comfortable to wear even for prolonged listening periods.

The memory foam ear pads blocked most of the outside noise, kept only to what we listened to. Featuring haptic bass, the headphone sounded booming with EDM tracks, thereby giving an immersive audio experience.

The Skullcandy “Crusher Wireless” was a pleasure to listen to with different genres of music.

The headphones are also equipped with a multi-functional remote, an in-built microphone, a bass control slider, a USB port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Once charged, the headphone lasted for approximately 40 hours, which is as per the company’s claim.

The headphones can be folded up and can be carried in the pouch provided or in backpacks for easy portability.

What doesn’t work for the device?

Although the haptic bass creates a studio-like environment it will require you to continuously re-adjust the bass slider or the volume, looking for that precise point where the audio is loud enough to be clear but not so loud that you need to take the headphones off.

Conclusion: If you want powerful bass above anything else, then the Skullcandy “Crusher Wireless” is for you. The headphones sounded delightful, be it while watching videos or while playing games.