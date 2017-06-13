Heralding a new era for Nokia in India, Finnish technology company HMD Global on Tuesday launched a new Android-based smartphone range — Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 — for the consumers.

While the Rs 9,499 Nokia 3 will be available in stores starting June 16, pre-registrations for the Rs 12,899 Nokia 5 begins from July 7 and the Rs 14,999 Nokia 6 will be available on Amazon.in for which registrations begin from July 14.

“The new line-up comprising the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 is visually stunning and will always be available out-of-the-box with the latest and pure version of Android,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, told reporters here.

“We intend to break the clutter in a market dominated by undifferentiated products by providing a great user experience while living up to the Nokia brand promise of simplicity, trust, reliability and quality,” he added.

With an immersive audio experience and a 5.5-inch full-HD screen, Nokia 6 delivers a truly premium smartphone experience.

The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers allows consumers to experience a deep bass and unmatched clarity, whilst Dolby Atmos® sound delivers a powerfully moving entertainment experience.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm Adreno 505 graphics processor, Nokia 6 is available in four colours — Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper.

Nokia 5 has 5.2-inch IPS HD display with sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform, the device delivers excellent battery life and improved graphics performance.

With additional features including an 8MP, wide-angle front-facing camera, the device has excellent sunlight and low-light screen visibility.

Nokia 3 features a fully laminated 5-inch IPS display with no air gap and sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass.

It offers integrated 8MP wide aperture cameras (front and back) and packs a truly premium quality smartphone experience into its compact and elegant form.

“We are thrilled to be the partner-of-choice for the iconic phone brand – Nokia. We are delighted to offer customers exclusive access to Nokia 6 where, with a single sign-on, Amazon Prime customers can experience the best of Amazon,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management, Amazon India.