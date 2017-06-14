In line with its plan to enter the original content business, Facebook is set to revive the reality competition series “Last State Standing”. The social media giant has recently closed a deal for reviving the reality competition series “Last State Standing” from “American Ninja Warriors” producers A Smith and Co’s Arthur Smith, reported The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

The series is to feature 50 contestants — one from every state in the US — competing in unique and crazy games for a chance to win a cash prize of $500,000.

Production on the series has already begun in Los Angeles while a premiere date, episode count and rollout plan has yet to be determined.

The deal comes after reports of Facebook closing in on a deal to revive Nicole Byer’s comedy series “Loosely Exactly Nicole” appeared.

“Loosely Exactly Nicole” and “Last State Standing” will be among the projects that Facebook uses to lure viewers to its new video tab. It’s an effort that began six months ago with the company’s announcement of plans to jump-start Facebook’s video ecosystem.

Facebook is reportedly lining up two types of programming for its video tab including short form series from digital producers such as BuzzFeed and Vox Media and a handful of signature, television-quality series that Facebook is calling “hero” projects.