Expanding its J series, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro devices at Rs 17,900 and Rs 20,900 respectively for the Indian market.

J7 Max will be available from June 20 and J7 Pro from mid-july.

“The J series smartphones of Samsung are most sought-after devices in the mid-segment section in India,” Sumit Walia, Director Mobile Business, Samsung, told reporters here.

Encased in a unibody metal design, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro sports 5.5-inch full HD Super-AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass design.

The device is powered by an Octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC clocked at 1.6GHz and runs on Android Nougat. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and is backed by a 3,600mAh battery.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy J7 Max features 5.7-inch full HD display and comes with Octa-core MediaTek chipset, blended with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The two new additions to the J series of Samsung sport 13MP rear camera and LED flash and a front camera that is 13MP with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash.

Galaxy J7 Pro and Galaxy J7 Max come with the company’s ‘Pay Mini’ payment solution. The devices also feature social cameras for instant sharing of photos on social networking sites and with an augmented reality experience.

“The social camera feature has been designed by Indian engineers under ‘Make in India’ initiative,” Walia said.