Smartphone-maker Alcatel on Thursday launched a new tablet ‘A3 10’ at Rs 9,999 in India which is now available on Flipkart.

The 4G/LTE device is powered by 1.1 GHz quad-core processor alongside 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM storage, which can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It runs on Android Nougat operating system.

“The new ‘A3 10’ is designed to provide our users with a complete immersive experience. The tablet comes with an array of features, that are unprecedented at this price and shall change the shape of this segment entirely,” said Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India, in a statement.

The tablet with 10-inch IPS display also sports 5MP primary camera and 2MP front camera along with 4600mAh non-removable battery.

“The device provides up to seven-hours of battery time on a single charge,” the company claimed in a statement.