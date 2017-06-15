In order to improve the overall user experience, Twitter has announced it is rolling out a refreshing look and feel across twitter.com, Twitter for iOS, Twitter for Android, TweetDeck and Twitter Lite in the coming days.

The latest developments are based on the feedback and ideas that came from the Twitter users, the micro-blogging platform said on Thursday.

As part of the revamp, a new side navigation menu and fewer tabs at the bottom of the app will ensure less clutter and easier browsing.

“People gave the feedback that they loved this change on Android last year and Twitter is excited to now bring it to iOS,” the company said.

Links to articles and websites now open in Safari’s viewer in the Twitter app so people can easily access accounts on websites they’re already signed into.

Twitter has also refined its typography to make it more consistent and added bolder headlines to make it easier to focus on what’s happening.

“Tweets now update instantly with reply, Retweet, and like counts so people can see conversations as they’re happening – live,” it added.

People will also see additional accessibility choices such as increased colour contrast and the option to always open supported links in “Safari Reader” view.

The announcement followed the Twitter brand refresh that happened last year.