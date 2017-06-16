To tackle the menace of cyberbullying, telecom operator Telenor on Friday launched ‘Be a Cyber Hero’ digital and social media campaign to educate four million children in online safety practices across its 13 international markets including in India.

The initiative, launched on “Stop Cyberbullying Day 2017”, aims to promote a diverse online environment that is free from personal threats, harassment and abuse.

“This initiative is aimed at educating netizens about cyberbullying and practical ways of addressing it,” said Zainab Hussain Siddiqui, Director, Social Responsibility, Telenor Group, in a statement.

According to Telenor, 64 per cent of the students who experienced cyberbullying globally, specified that it affected their ability to learn and feel safe at school.

Additionally, 83 per cent of the students who had been cyberbullied in the last 30 days had also been bullied at school recently.

Cyberbullying in India has always been a serious concern, especially among the younger generation.

“‘Be a Cyber Hero’ campaign also supports our multiple on-ground initiatives now reaching scores of children, parents and schools across our markets,” Siddiqui added.

With half a billion children in Asia projected to have Internet access by 2020, Telenor last year supported “Stop Cyberbullying Day” through multiple online safety initiatives throughout the year.

For the last few years, Telenor India has been conducting workshops for school children, teachers and parents and has educated more than 55,000 students and teachers on safe Internet practices by conducting more than 210 workshops in 110 schools in 13 cities.