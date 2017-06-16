HTC has launched its latest flagship smartphone U11 in India. The phone is priced at Rs 51,990 and would be available from the end of the month on Amazon and other offline stores. The smartphone would be available in two colours — Amazing Silver and Brilliant Black.

With the U11 HTC introduces new squeeze technology HTC Edge Sense which gives users the ability to activate advanced touch and use a “short squeeze” as well as a “squeeze and hold” for enhanced functionality. It also has the highest rated smartphone camera in the world with an incredible DxOMark 90 score1.

The HTC U11 flaunts a 5.5-inch Quad HD 1440p Super LCD 5 display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powering the phone is a 2.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC that is teamed up with Adreno 540 graphics unit and 6GB RAM. The device has 128GB storage space that can be expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card as it has a hybrid dual SIM card slot.

The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with HTC Sense UI on top, the device comes with the IP67 rating that makes it water and dust resistant. There is a fingerprint sensor as well on board with other features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and USB Type-C 3.1. A 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 powers the smartphone.