IT major Infosys on Friday appointed Karmesh Vaswani as the Global Head of Retail, CPG and Logistics (RCL) and Nitesh Banga as Global Head of Manufacturing.

Vaswani and Banga will replace Sandeep Dadlani, President and Head of MRCL, who is leaving the company.

The new appointments will be effective from July 15.

“I have tremendous faith in their passion for client success and their ability to help clients see and achieve their digital aspirations. I am confident that our RCL and Manufacturing businesses will thrive under their leadership,” said Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka in a statement.

Vaswani and Banga have held strategic portfolios across Infosys for nearly a decade.

In a related development, the global software major appointed Inderpreet Sawhney as Group General Counsel from July 3.

“Inderpreet joins Infosys from Wipro where she was the General Counsel. Prior to that, she was Managing Partner of a mid-sized law firm in the Silicon Valley and with ITC Ltd as in-house counsel,” said the city-based company in the statement.

A double graduate in Arts and Law from Delhi University, Sawhney did Master’s in Law (LL.M) from Queen’s University at Kingston in Canada.

“Inderpreet has global experience over a career spanning 24 years and her expertise will be integral to the transformation journey we are on,” Sikka said in the statement.

Acting General Counsel Gopi Krishnan Radhakrishnan is leaving the company later this month to pursue other opportunities.