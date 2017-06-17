Half way through 2017 and the crusade of smartphones in the mid-range category continues to map up with the global mobile giants lining up their best bid to win the battle for supremacy.

As Motorola gears to add push to its mid-level variant shelf with the new Moto G5 Plus, alternatively riding on the legacy of making peoples’ product, Nokia comes back in the smartphone business through its recent release of Nokia 6 — touted as an exciting prospect and is winning eyeballs.

But does the Nokia 6 has all the credentials to take over Moto G5 Plus which is perhaps the best mid-range smartphone one could buy? Let’s find out.

Here’s what Nokia 6 brings to the table:

Despite staying out of the smartphone game for way too long, Nokia is still backed by its loyal fans, who are now finally being served by the Finnish brand with the recent releases of its mid-range smartphones.

For an impressive comeback, Nokia needed an awe-inspiring smartphone which came in the name of Nokia 6 which has a 5.5-inch screen with 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution and a FullHD LCD panel for sharp and breathtaking images.

It is also scratch resistant thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset and an Adreno 505 GPU not enough to brag the phone comprises up to 3 to 4 GB of RAMs coming in 32 and 64GB storages.

The phone for the slightest of reason can be a disappointment for tech freaks who boss phones with heavy processors.

But the sublime Nokia 6 camera might cover it for you as the handset comes with a 16MP back shooter, an 8MP front-facing camera and can record 1080p videos at 30 frames per second.

Nokia 6 in a nutshell:

5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution display

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

– 3 GB/4 GB RAM

– 32 GB/ 64 GB internal storage + up to 256 GB external storage

– 16 MP rear camera, 8MP secondary camera

– 3,000 mAh battery

Here’s what MOTO G5 Plus has in store for you:

Rightfully considered as one of the best mid-range smartphones on the market right now whenever you browse Moto G5 Plus, the phone unlike its predecessor has not a full metal body.

Getting bodied with Nokia 6, the G5 plus also has a front-mounted fingerprint sensor.

With a smaller display than Nokia 6 its 5.2-inch screen the phone is expected to give you a higher pixel density.

But its Snapdragon 625 chipset processor is ready to run riots with the powerful Adreno 506 GPU and its safe to say that G5 plus is a nightmare for phones like Nokia 6 that are having Snapdragon 430.

The G5 Plus comes in 2, 3 and 4GB of RAM with 32/64 GB storage options.

Moto G5 plus in a nutshell:

– 5.5-inch 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution display

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

– 2 GB /3 GB/4 GB RAM

– 32 GB/ 64 GB internal storage + up to 256 GB external storage

– 12 MP rear camera, 5MP secondary camera

– 3,000 mAh battery

Which one to buy?

If you want your phone to unleash its raw power or you feel more comfortable with heavy processors who are unlikely to give you sluggish performance while heavy gaming or multitasking, Moto G5 Plus seems to be a perfect choice.

If you are a ‘selfie freak’ and pictures are more than memories for you, the Nokia 6 is the one to go with.

With Android Nougat as stocked OS version and market price falling around 15k, both Motorola Moto G5 Plus and Nokia 6 are exceptional mid-range smartphones.