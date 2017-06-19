Targeting the budget segment, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Monday launched Moto C Plus in India at Rs 6,999 which is an addition to it ‘C’ series smartphone.

The device will be on sale on Flipkart from June 20.

The Moto C Plus was first launched last month globally. Moto C Plus is strictly meant to woo the budget crowd. Moto C Plus is the second smartphone in the Moto C series, after the Moto C which can be purchased for Rs 5,999.

Moto C Plus sports 5-inch IPS HD display and is powered by 1.3Ghz quad-core MediaTek processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The device runs on Android Nougat 7.0 operating system with Google Assistant.

“The software experience like Google Assistant that this phone features blended with its hardware and powerful battery is the strength of this phone,” Sudin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola India, told reporters here.

Moto C Plus features 8MP rear camera and 2MP selfie camera with LED flash at both front and back.

The device is backed by 4,000mAh replaceable battery which, the company claims, can last a day.

The device has three slots dedicated to two nano SIM cards and one for expandable storage.

The phone comes with a complimentary Jio Prime membership.

As a part of launch offer Motorola Pulse Max wired headphones can be purchased at Rs 749 along with the Moto C Plus. Launch offer also includes 20% discounts on Flipkart Fashion sale from June 24-June 26.