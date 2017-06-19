A- A A+

Consumer electronics company Bingo Technologies on Monday announced the launch of its latest affordable smartwatch Bingo T30.

Priced at Rs 1,099, BingoT30 is now available at leading e-commerce sites.

“The all new Bingo T30 smartwatch is power-packed with features and its trendy design makes its a must have fashion accessory,” said Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies, in a statement.

BingoT30 comes with 1.56-inch touch LCD TFT screen. It works both on Bluetooth 3.0 and direct sim enabling mode and can be used for calling, sms and missed call reminder.

It is equipped with 2MP camera among other features.

