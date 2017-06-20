After launching it at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, in February, Samsung Electronics on Tuesday brought Galaxy Tab S3 to India, featuring an advanced S Pen.

The Rs 47,990 Galaxy Tab S3 with Quad speakers tuned by AKG and HDR-ready display delivers superior video and gaming experience along with multi-tasking capabilities.

The device will be available in black and silver colours across retail stores, starting June 20.

“The powerful Galaxy Tab S3 is built with premium technology that offers a productive and versatile experience to consumers, designed for users at home, work or on the go,” Vishal Kaul, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The S Pen does not require any charging or pairing and boasts a fine 0.7mm tip.

For a safe and secure login, Samsung Flow feature uses biometric authentication to login and can wirelessly tether compatible devices to transfer documents from a mobile device to a tablet.

It comes with Quad speakers tuned by AKG, fast-charging capability and 6,000mAh battery which supports 12 hours of video playback.

The speakers’ intelligent Auto Rotate Stereo function allows the tablet to redirect sound based on its orientation.

With a 9.7-inch Super-AMOLED display and 6mm thin metal frame, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor (Quad Core 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz), 4GB RAM and has 32GB internal memory that is expandable up to 256GB. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

The device is powered by the Vulkan API and GPU for superior graphics and Game Launcher with a ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode for uninterrupted gameplay.

The tablet houses a 13MP auto focus rear camera with flash and a 5MP front camera and supports Pogo keyboards that require no separate charging or pairing.