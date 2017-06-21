Google on Wednesday rolled out an update to its messaging app “Allo” that enables users make a “Duo” video call directly within the chat window.

To be able to use the feature, both “Allo” and Google’s video calling app “Duo” need to be installed on both ends, the company said in a statement.

A “Duo” icon in the upper-right corner of the chat screen immediately launches a “Duo” call by tapping it.

With the new “Allo” update, users can also add stickers to their photos before sending them in a chat.

The latest “Allo” update is available for both Android and iOS platforms.