Ending months of anticipation, created by regular leaks and rumours, Oneplus has finally launched the Oneplus5 in India for a price of Rs.32,999/-

Flagshipkiller as Oneplus likes to call it’s smartphones, the Oneplus 5 certainly packs all the flagship specs at a much lesser price than the rest.

Available in two variants: one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage while the higher-end will be 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs.32,999 and Rs.37,999/- respectively.

Over the years Oneplus has certainly upped its game and has managed to get people’s attention world over with it’s top of the line specs and an aggressive pricing that some what makes you pause before you decide on buying the other premium devices like the S8 or the iPhone or the pixel for that matter.

Why spend more when you can get it for less. Still true for Oneplus 5 but the price has crossed the 30k mark this time.

But then how does the Oneplus 5 stands to these claims? for that we will have to be putting all our attention to it for this whole week to give you the answers.

Just to let you know Oneplus is a wholly owned company of BKK Electronics (they also own brands Vivo and Oppo). They certainly have access to the vast inventory however they like to focus on one smartphone a year, a phone that is loaded with the best specs for that year.

The Oneplus 5 is the slimmest Oneplus smartphone at 7.22mm of thickness. It’s a well made device that still feels good to hold. Let’s go through the specs

Display

5.5-inch AMOLED

1920 x 1080 resolution

401 ppi

2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor 2.45 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

GPU Adreno 540

RAM 6/8 GB LPDDR4

Storage 64/128 GB

Cameras Main: 16 MP Sony IMX 398 sensor, 1.12 μm, ƒ/1.7 aperture, EIS, dual LED flash

Telephoto: 20 MP Sony IMX 350 sensor, 1.0 μm, ƒ/2.6 aperture

Front: 16 MP Sony IMX 371 sensor, 1.0 μm, ƒ/2.0 aperture, EIS

Battery 3,300 mAh Non-removable, Dash Charge (5V 4A)

Ports USB Type-C (USB 2.0)

3.5 mm headphone jack

Oneplus has delivered on the promise of providing the best of everything in every department on paper but does how does that translates in the real world usage? Will this be another flagship killer? Will it make people pause once again?

With all these questions I have powered up the phone and I am ready to find the answers.

I’ll be back with the full review real soon.