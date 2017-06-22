The Delhi metro has decided that the time has come for the metro travelers to make payments through their wristwatches.

Yes, you read it right as commuters will now be able to wear their smart cards on their wrists after Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) gave green light to Austrian company LAKS that will produce smart wristwatches to assist travelers in making payments at Metro gates.

“These watches (called Watch2Pay) are available through an online e-commerce site. The new facility is expected to provide the commuters a more convenient and fast access to the Delhi Metro network. The commuter will simply have to touch the wristwatch to the screens of the AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) gates at the metro stations to get access,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement.

As per reports, the Watch2Pay wristwatch will have a SIM card inside it that can be easily removed and inserted by the commuter as per his or her discretion.

Just like the metro cards the Watch2Pay will be recharged on the metro counter or recharge terminals, a DMRC official told a media agency.