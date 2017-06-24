The third flight for the NASA-funded CHESS mission to probe how the interstellar cloud is structured is scheduled to take place on June 27.

CHESS — short for the Colorado High-resolution Echelle Stellar Spectrograph — is a sounding rocket payload that will fly on a Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket, NASA said.

This would be the third flight for the CHESS payload in the past three years, and the mission’s most detailed survey yet, the US space agency added.

Deep in space between distant stars, space is not empty. Instead, there drifts vast clouds of neutral atoms and molecules, as well as charged plasma particles called the interstellar medium — that may, over millions of years, evolve into new stars and even planets.

These floating interstellar reservoirs are the focus of the CHESS sounding rocket mission, which will check out the earliest stages of star formation.

CHESS measures light filtering through the interstellar medium to study the atoms and molecules within, which provides crucial information for understanding the lifecycle of stars.

“The interstellar medium pervades the galaxy,” said Kevin France, the CHESS Principal Investigator at the University of Colorado, Boulder.

“When massive stars explode as supernovae, they expel this raw material. It’s the insides of dead stars, turning into the next generation of stars and planets,” France said.

CHESS would train its eye at Beta Scorpii — a hot, brightly shining star in the Scorpius constellation well-positioned for the instrument to probe the material between the star and our own solar system.