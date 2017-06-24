Union Science Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday praised Indian scientists for their contribution toward the world’s biggest telescope — Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), which is under development.

The Minister said that it’s a matter of pride that India is working on the project being developed by an international consortium.

“India is collaborating with the US, Japan, and other countries for the world’s biggest telescope project. It’s a matter of great pride for us,” Vardhan said.

Last year Ladakh, one of the sites for the giant telescope, was ruled out. The TMT is being built at an estimated cost of USD 1.47 billion by an international consortium consisting of India, the United States, Canada, Japan and China.

According to a report, TMT will enable scientists to study fainter objects far away from Earth in the Universe, which gives information about early stages of evolution of the Universe.

Also, it will give scientists finer details of objects like undiscovered planets and planets around other stars.