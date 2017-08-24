IP surveillance solutions provider VIVOTEK Inc on Thursday extended its 180 degree panoramic network camera portfolio with the launch of ‘CC8371-HV’.

Priced at Rs 65,000, the 3MP ‘CC8371-HV’ surveillance camera features 180 degree horizontal panoramic views with an adjustable 25 degree tilt angle and 15 metre Infra-red (IR) illuminators.

‘CC8371-HV’ can be used in both indoor and outdoor environments and its anti-ligature design makes it suitable for high security environments, the company said in a statement.

The device is equipped with Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) Pro technology to capture both the dark and bright areas of an image.

With its Supreme Night Visibility (SNV) technology, the camera is able to provide high-quality images even under low-light conditions.

‘CC8371-HV’ also packs a built-in microphone which can capture sounds within 5 metres.