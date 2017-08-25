A- A A+

Chinese scientists said on Thursday they have developed a super steel that has a high level of both strength and ductility, a breakthrough that may have a wide variety of industrial applications.

Furthermore, its material cost is just one-fifth of that of the steel used in the current aerospace and defence applications, they reported in the US journal Science, Xinhua news agency reported.

Strength and ductility are desirable properties of metallic materials for wide-ranging applications, but increasing strength often leads to the decrease in ductility, which is known as the strength-ductility trade-off.

ALSO READ: NASA rockets to create glowing white artificial clouds next week

A Hong Kong-Beijing-Taiwan  mechanical engineering team led by Huang Mingxin from the University of Hong Kong adopted a new manufacturing technique called deformed and partitioned (D&P) to addressed the problem.

“Steels have been the most widely used metallic materials in the history of mankind and can be produced with much higher efficiency than any other metallic materials,” the team was quoted as saying.

First Published | 25 August 2017 9:19 AM
Read News On:

China steel industry

Chinese scientists

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Chinese scientists make breakthrough in super steel

(Latest News in English from Newsx)