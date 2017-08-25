Social networking giant Facebook is reportedly working towards rolling out a video chat device that can recognise users’ faces. The proposed device is said to be similar to the Amazon Echo Show, and will feature a camera, touchscreen and speakers, the Independent reported on Thursday.

But the device has also raised fears among consumers that it could be used by the social network to spy on them, thereby casting doubt on whether the device would have all the features as intended when it is finally launched.

Codenamed Project Aloha, the device is set to be released by Facebook in May 2018.

However, it may hit the market under a new brand name, the report said.

The device is likely to be marketed as a tool to help old people communicate with their families and friends.