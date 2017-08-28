Expanding its home entertainment audio system portfolio, Sony India on Monday launched the ‘Soundbar HT-CT290’ speaker in India.

Priced at Rs 19,990, the 2.1 channel ‘HT-CT290’ delivers surround sound with output power of 300 watts.

The speakers come with a wireless sub-woofer for bass and two drivers for mid and high-range sound.

The device can be connected to any smartphone, laptop, TV and other music sources wirelessly via Bluetooth. It is also equipped with USB and HDMI ports to provide wired connectivity.

Earlier this month, Sony India had launched two other speakers — ‘MHC-V11’ and ‘SHAKE-X30D’ — in India.