Apple is expected to launch its next flagship device iPhone 8 on September 12, a media report said. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company is expected to release three new devices — iPhone 8 along with the updated versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus — that will be called iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus.

Following several leaks about Apple’s controversial yet virtually bezel-less redesign, a detailed iPhone 8 dummy model confirmed that the devices would have an elongated 18.5:9 aspect ratio like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, Forbes reported.

It would also reduce bezel sizes to just 4 mm on all sides and feature a vertically aligned rear camera, the report added.

The rear dual-camera system on the iPhone 8 would protrude more than ever before.

Earlier leaks have suggested design changes in detail. They also pointed out that the 2017 device would have an all-display front with the fingerprint scanner moved to the back.

The handful of images also showed the upcoming iPhone 8 with rear-placed Touch ID placed directly below the Apple logo.

As far as the refresh of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are concerned, photos of a couple of iPhone dummy models show Apple devices with a glass backing, meaning the models shown in the pictures could have wireless charging as a feature.

Analysts have predicted that riding on the “better-than-expected iPad and iPhone sales”, the upcoming flagship device iPhone 8 could make the Cupertino-based giant the first company to reach and sustain a $1 trillion market cap.

According to a report in MarketWatch, the stock momentum has added $56 billion to the company’s market cap since the announcement of its third quarter results.