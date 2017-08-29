Panasonic India on Tuesday launched the upgraded version of its P77 smartphone with 16GB ROM for Rs 5,299 which will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Panasonic P77 comes with 4G and VoLTE support and is available in grey and white colour variants.

“Our association with Flipkart has always helped us to reach out to our customers. The upgraded version of P77 is one of the most wallet friendly offers from Panasonic,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

The dual-SIM smartphone has a 5-inch HD display, 1 GHz Quad-core Processor which is coupled with 1GB RAM. The device now comes with a 16GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card.

The previous P77 device had 8GB internal memory.

The smartphone runs on Android 5.1 Lollipop OS. It features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front-facing camera for selfies. It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery.