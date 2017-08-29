Consumer electronics brand Micromax Informatics announced the launch of its tablet ‘Canvas Plex Tab’ at Rs 12,999. ‘Canvas Plex’ comes with 8-inch HD display coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory.

The company, in partnership with Eros Now, has offered customers one-year premium subscription of the entertainment network’s content with the new device.

“‘Canvas Plex’ is our endeavour to bring to our users content and associations which add value to their overall entertainment experience,” said Vikas Jain, Co-founder, Micromax Informatics Limited, in a statement.

The device will come pre-loaded with Eros Now’s library of Bollywood and regional language films, music videos and TV shows. The tablet will be available from September 1 onwards in retail stores in India.