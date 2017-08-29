Apple and IT company Accenture on Tuesday announced a collaboration that will help businesses transform the way their people engage with customers through innovative business solutions for iOS.

The partnership will take advantage of the power, simplicity and security of Apple’s enterprise mobility platform iOS, and Accenture’s capabilities as a leader in industry and digital transformation to help companies unlock new revenue streams to increase productivity, improve customer experience and reduce costs.

Accenture will create a dedicated iOS practice within ‘Accenture Digital Studios’ in select locations around the world. Experts from Apple will be co-located with this team.

The first co-located Apple and Accenture iOS practice team is in San Francisco and they will expand it to other key markets over time, a spokesperson from Accenture said.

“Starting 10 years ago with iPhone, and then with iPad, Apple has been transforming how work gets done, yet we believe that businesses have only just begun to scratch the surface of what they can do with our products,” Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, said in a statement.

“Both Apple and Accenture are leaders in building incredible user experiences and together we can continue to truly modernise how businesses work through amazing solutions that take advantage of the incredible capabilities of Apple’s technologies,” he added.

Working together, the two companies will launch a new set of tools and services that help enterprise clients transform how they engage with customers using iPhone and iPad.

The experts will include visual and experience designers, programmers, data architects and scientists, and hardware and software designers.

“Based on our experience in developing mobile apps, we believe that iOS is the superior mobile platform for businesses and are excited to be partnering with Apple,” Pierre Nanterme, Accenture’s chairman and CEO, added.

“By combining Accenture’s vast digital capabilities and industry expertise with Apple’s market leadership in creating products that delight customers, we are in a perfect position to help our clients transform the way they work,” Nanterme added.

The new iOS tools and services will take full advantage of the latest Apple technologies and tap into Accenture’s leading digital and analytics capabilities.

The resulting new ecosystem services will help clients address the full range of iOS integration requirements to connect to back-end systems, leveraging Accenture’s systems integration expertise and the unique iOS advantages built by Apple with key partners like SAP and Cisco.

Internet of Things (IoT) services featuring new tools, templates and predesigned code will help clients take greater advantage of the data from IoT platforms in their iOS apps, putting more power into the hands of workers.

Migration services will help clients to quickly and easily transfer their existing legacy applications and data to modern iOS apps.