The 29-hour countdown for Thursday evening launch of India’s navigation satellite IRNSS-1H using the rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will begin on Wednesday, said Indian space agency on Tuesday.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Mission Readiness Review (MRR) committee and Launch Authorisation Board (LAB) have cleared the 29-hour countdown to begin at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

India on Thursday will at 7 p.m. launch its navigation satellite IRNSS-1H (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System) weighing 1,425 kg with its PSLV rocket.

This eighth IRNSS satellite will be the replacement for IRNSS-1A as its atomic clocks have failed.

The PSLV rocket will sling the IRNSS-1H into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The launch will take place from the second launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.