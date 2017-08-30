Researchers at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad have developed a matrimonial website to help HIV positive people find partners and facilitate social integration.

The web portal has been developed by a team of researchers at the Centre for Management of Health Services (CMHS) of the IIM-A as part of a project for NGO, Gujarat state network of positive people (GSNPP).

“The design of the platform was finalised after extensive deliberations of the socio-cultural issues related to PLHIV. The team adopted a co-design process, involving all the relevant stakeholders in the design process,” The CMHS chairperson and a faculty member Rajesh Chandwani was quoted as saying by PTI.

The GSNPP maintains a file of the the PLHIV wanting to get married, but the scope of initiative is limited with around 500 registrations.

The website has been handed over to GSNPP for launch and management. The web portal will be scaled up in future to cover the whole country, according to members of GSNPP.