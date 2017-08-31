HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has launched a new, refreshed Nokia 130. Bringing entertainment to your pocket, the Nokia 130 lets you watch your favourite clips anytime, anywhere.

This pocketable jukebox comes with an inbuilt FM radio and MP3 playback capability[i], whilst the inbuilt camera lets you capture images and video clips – all viewable via the 1.8” colour screen. And if your fingers are still itching for more, the Nokia 130 comes loaded with a fun-packed try and buy games-bundle from Gameloft.

Nokia 130 is now available across top mobile retail stores in the country at a recommended best buy price of Rs. 1599/-. The Nokia 130 is available in three distinct colours – red, grey and black.

No matter where you are or what you’re doing, music makes life a lot more fun. With up to 44 hours of radio[iii] playback time and room for thousands of songs when you add up to 32 GB of MicroSD card storagev, the Nokia 130 ensures you’ll always have the right track for the moment. If video is your thing, the clear 1.8-inch colour screen of the Nokia 130 gives a great viewing experience when playing video via a MicroSD card. And with up to 11.5 hours of video playback on a single charge, you can turn free time into entertainment time. The Nokia 130 features Bluetooth support for a headset or speakers – perfect for wire-free listening to your favourite MP3 playlistiii on the go.

Capture, relive and share.

With its inbuilt camera, the Nokia 130 lets you take pictures and record video clips. Whilst sharing content from your Nokia 130 is simple. Just enable Bluetooth and bring your Nokia 130 close to another Bluetooth-enabled phone for quick and easy transfer[vi]. The Nokia 130 supports a MicroSD card, expandable up to 32GB.

There’s something for everyone with the Nokia 130. Preloaded with the ever popular Snake Xenzia, the Nokia 130 also features a bundle of five try and buy games from Gameloft – Ninja Up, Danger Dash, Nitro Racing, Air Strike, and Sky Gift.

“Phones are true companions, always by our side, in our pockets or bags. The Nokia 130 has been built to take the everyday knocks whilst offering entertainment as you go about your day,” says Ajey Mehta, Vice President- India, HMD Global. “High quality voice and call clarity is essential, and the Nokia 130 delivers that and so much more in a stylish and truly entertaining package.”

The Nokia 130 also features the ever popular LED torchlight making sure you’re ready for anything day or night – simply press the up key twice for quick access to turning the torch on and off.

With a durable design featuring a glossy front finish with colour matched keys, and a matte back cover, the Nokia 130 is available in three colours – red, grey and black. Nokia 130 comes in Dual SIM variant.