Days after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to imprisonment of 20 years for the rape and criminal intimidation of two female disciples, Twitter on Sunday suspended Dera chief’s account.

Taking cognizance of the event after Rape convict Ram Rahim was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, Twitter has restricted the access to his Twitter handle.

“Gurmeetramrahim’s account has been withheld in: India,” says his Twitter handle now.

The development comes on the same day as Haryana Police on Friday issued a look out notice against Dera chief adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, the likely successor to sect Dera Sacha Sauda.

Considered a close confidant, Honeypreet Insan also escorted Ram Rahim to the Rohtak jail after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge pronounced him guilty in the rape case.

Speaking to the media, Panchkula DCP Manbir Singh said, “Lookout notice has been issued by the police against Honeypreet Insan.”

The CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh on August 28, in a special court arranged in Rohtak Jail, announced the judgement and sentenced Ram Rahim to 10 years imprisonment in each of the two cases of rape. Both sentences will run consecutively.

Ram Rahim Singh has also been imposed with a fine of Rs 30 lakh. The rape victims will get Rs 14 lakh each as compensation from this amount.

The court held the Dera chief guilty of rape and criminal intimidation of the two female disciples in 1999. The complaint in the case was filed in 2002.