Extending its FX-format DSLR camera range, imaging technology major Nikon India on Monday launched Nikon D850, which comes with a 45.7 MP BSI CMOS sensor.

Priced at Rs 254,950 for the body only and Rs 299,950 for D850 with “AF-S NIKKOR 24-120mm f/4G ED VR” lens, it is Nikon’s first DSLR to incorporate a BSI CMOS sensor, which captures light more efficiently, resulting in a wider dynamic range and low-noise image capture.

The camera provides 9 fps continuous shooting mode backed by “EXPEED 5” image-processing engine.

“The D850 is a combination of remarkable advancements and we are confident that this camera will transform the photography experience in India and across the globe,” Kazuo Ninomiya, Managing Director, Nikon India, told reporters here.

The product will be available from September 7, marking the company’s hundredth year of global presence.

The device renders a dynamic range of native sensitivities from ISO 64 to 25,600 which is further expandable from “Lo 1 (ISO 32)” to “Hi 2 (ISO 102400)” and provides auto exposure (AE) shooting in low-light and a variety of situations.

D850 packs full-frame 4K UHD video capabilities, 4x and 5x slow-motion videos in Full HD and 8K time-lapse movie production using interval timer photography.

“The Nikon D850 is the hero camera. We feel that the product will indeed be a game changer in the industry as it has been built to capture timeless images with enhanced flexibility,” said Takami Tsuchida, Sector Manager, Marketing Sector, Imaging Business Unit, Nikon Corporation.

The camera allows movies to be recorded in both FX-based and DX-based movie formats and the option to further make use of wide-angle and fisheye lenses.

Equipped with a 3.2-inch touch-screen LCD monitor and button illumination, the camera also allows RAW batch processing, exposure metering range expansion and a peaking function that enables accurate manual focusing.

The device provides “WT-7/A/B/C” Wireless Transmitter support, available separately, which serves for convenient transfer of image and movie files to a computer or FTP server.

Nikon India recently completed 10 years of presence in India marking a turnover of Rs 1,100 crore in financial year 2016 and is aiming for a 5-10 per cent increase next year.