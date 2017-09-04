Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 device is expected to come with a price tag of 1.09 million won ($962) here, industry sources said on Monday.

The 64 GB Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a factory price of 1.09 million won, while the 256GB edition is expected to be priced at 1.25 million won, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 with a 64GB capacity was priced at 89,800 won.

Samsung Electronics said it has not finalised the price, and that it will be revealed on Thursday.

Koh Dong-jin, President of Samsung mobile business, said earlier it will be “extremely difficult” to keep the price lower than 1 million won in South Korea, and expressed an apology for his earlier statement.

Shortly after the showcase of the Galaxy Note 8 last month, Koh had said he wanted to keep the price lower than the psychologically significant level.

Preorders for the Galaxy Note 8 will kick off on Thursday, providing the devices to early adopters on September 15.