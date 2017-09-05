Xiaomi on Tuesday launched ‘Mi A1’ smartphone in India with dual-rear cameras at Rs 14,999. Mi A1 is an ‘Android One’ smartphone and unlike other Xiaomi phones, A1 would come with stock Android operating system.

Google had announced ‘Android One’ phones in 2014 which were entry-level smartphones.

“Android One runs pure interface, a small number of preloads, keeping the phone simple for users with different choices,” Jon Gold, Global Director for Android Partner Programs, told reporters here.

“The phone would get the Android ‘O’ update by the end of 2017 and would be one of the first to get Android P”, he added.

A major highlight of the phone is the camera setup that comprises a 12MP + 12MP primary camera with a telephoto lens and a wide-angle lens, 1.25 um and 2x digital zoom and 10x optical zoom.

“This is similar to what we find on iPhone 7 Plus,” said Donovan Sung, Director of Product Management and Marketing, Xiaomi Global.

Like other dual-rear camera smartphones, Mi A1 also supports ‘Bokeh’ style imaging.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Snapdragon 625 Octa-core processor comes with 14nm FinFET technology.

“Starting from India, all MiA1 devices will come with dual pyrolytic graphite sheets which will help diffuse and radiate heat quickly”, the company said.

A 3080mAh battery powers the phone and a 380v charger is also included. However, it is only available for the Indian market. A Flipkart exclusive, the device would also be available on Mi.com.