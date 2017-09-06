The Supreme Court has asked social media application WhatsApp and Facebook to file an affidavit giving an assurance that they are not transferring consumer data to third party.

The Supreme Court has stepped in the issue of privacy of all the consumer and their data, something people have concerned for a while.

The Supreme Court asked both WhatsApp and Facebook after a petition that was being heard in the top court relating to the privacy policy of WhatsApp regarding its data sharing along with Facebook.

The allegation which was put forth by the petitioner in this regard was about the sharing of data between WhatsApp and Facebook.

It was stated during the course of the hearing by the petitioner that this amounted to the violation of privacy on the part of the users of both the application to which the court has also observed that people were free to leave using the application.