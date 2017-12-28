Have you ever heard of chimps taking a maternity leave? Do you know that drinking Moscow Mule in a copper-lined mug can lead to poisoning? If no, then we can help you correct your facts because we are here with the strangest science findings that made headlines in the year 2017.

The year 2017 has been an interesting year with strange science news. From worms with two heads to mystery blobs floating in the ocean off the coast of Norway to chimpanzees taking maternity leave, a number of significant scientific events occurred in 2017. Here are the top 5 strangest science stories that made headlines this year.

Chimp maternity leave: According to Live Science, a wild female chimpanzee went on ‘maternity leave’ after she gave birth to an infant. The reason for this could be because male chimps steal the infants and cannibalize them. So in order to protect their young ones, the female chimps leave the group when they are about to give birth.

Two-headed flatworm: An amputated flatworm fragment sent to space underwent some drastic changes and regenerated into a double-headed worm. One worm sprouted two heads — one at each end of its body, others reacted differently to water. The conclusion of the finding was that micro-gravity can have some unexpected effects on worms and it also provided an insight into how human bodies will interact with gravity and geomagnetic field.

Fatberg: We are familiar with icebergs. But have you ever heard of fatbergs? A congealed lump of fat, sanitary napkins, wet wipes, condoms, diapers and similar items found in sewer systems, which do not break down like toilet paper. These are the problematic clogs in sewer systems and can be as strong as concrete. The clogs were plugging up a London sewer and the UK authorities did not know what to do with these fatbergs. Later, it was decided that they would extract them and turn into bio-diesel which is expected to produce more than 2,000 gallons (7,500 liters) of fuel.

Moscow mule: We all have heard of this famous drink that is usually served in a copper mug. The cocktail is a mix of vodka, lime juice, ginger beer and ice cubes. But if we drink it in a copper-lined mug, the copper could leach into the drink, leading to copper poisoning. So, according to the finding, drinking Moscow Mule is in a copper cup is hazardous to your health.

Fierce female: When we think of a Viking warrior, the image of a man buried with warlike accessories, such as swords, bows and arrows comes to our mind. But according to a recent finding, Viking males are not the real warriors. The warrior is a female, a new DNA analysis has found. So the finding raises questions about the role of women in Viking society.