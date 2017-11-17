According to a report, after WhatsApp roled out the 'delete for everyone' feature in its application, there are still ways to access deleted WhatsApp messages. One of the most popular messaging application, WhatsApp, has recently updated its application with new 'delete' feature on all the operating systems like iOS, Android and Windows.

WhatsApp, one of the most popular and widely used messaging application, recently rolled out its most awaited ‘delete’ option in the application. A feature that almost every application user wanted for a very long time. The new WhatsApp ‘delete’ message feature will be launched on all three leading operating system like iOS, Android and Windows. Earlier, there used to be a delete option, which function was only to delete the message from your message trail and not from the one to whom you have sent the message. Bringing as a relief for millions of application user, WhatsApp after repeated requests and feedback from the users to bring a delete feature in the application, fulfilled users demand.

While the new ‘delete’ feature may have been updated in the application but there is still a way to check any message which may have been sent to mistakenly but later deleted. To read the deleted WhatsApp message, users should pay attention to their notification centres which keep a track of all updates, messages coming to your phone. When somebody sends you a message, it appears to the user at the receiving end of a notification and if that notification is not tapped, the message gets temporarily stored in the notification box. Even though the person who has sent the message deletes it from his/her end, the message in the notification box of the receivers end can still be accessed. However, if the message is long, then one can only access the part of the message which is visible in the notification. The moment you will click the notification, it will redirect you to the application with a message saying, ‘This message was deleted’. According to a report, users can also access deleted WhatsApp messages using different applications available on Android Play Store. For accessing deleted WhatsApp messages, a user will have to download an app called ‘Notification History’.

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages sent by the user