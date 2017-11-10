Flipkart has entered the smartphone market with the unveiling of its first phone Billion Capture+. The phone will be available in two variants from November 15. Here is everything you must know about the Flipkart phone’s price, specifications, design, display, camera, launch date and availability etc. Read on!

E-commerce giant Flipkart has taken a plunge into the smartphone market with the launch of Billion Capture+ with dual-rear cameras

E-commerce giant Flipkart has taken a plunge into the smartphone market with the launch of Billion Capture+ with dual-rear cameras. The phone is part of the Flipkart’s private label brand Billion and has been designed and produced to meet the unique needs of Indian customers as per the company. The two variants of the phone are set to go on sale on November 15. Ahead of the launch of the much-awaited phone, Flipkart co-founder and executive chairman Sachin Bansal had said that the phone Billion Capture+ has been designed after going through plenty of customer reviews so that their expectations can be fulfilled.

“The Billion brand’s products have always been backed by meticulous data-driven research and insight into Indian customers’ needs. The features in the Capture+ too have been derived from deep data-mining of millions of Flipkart customers’ reviews. Few true dual camera phones offer this combination of flagship features. We’re sure this customer-centricity will delight Indian smartphone buyers,” Mr Bansal had said. Here is everything you must know about the Flipkart phone’s price, specifications, design, display, camera, launch date and availability etc. Read on!

Price: The cost of Flipkart Billion Capture+ is Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage, while the price of the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is Rs. 12,999.

Design: According to Flipkart, the phone has a premium metal body with easy to hold curves. Billion Capture+ has a 5.5 inch full HD display enabled with a pixel density of 401 ppi. The phone has the dragontrail glass for protection against scratches.

Specifications: The Billion Capture+ is powered by Snapdragon 625 processor and a 3,500mAh battery with QuickCharge support. The phone will come equipped with the dual camera set up at the back. It will have two 13 MP sensors on the rear with the dual flash module. At the back, RGB and monochrome censors will offer features like bokeh shots which offer the depth of field effect. The storage is expandable up to 128 GB via micro SD cards.

Colours: The Billion Capture+ will be available in Mystic Black and Desert Gold colours.

Launch date and availability: The phone is set to go on sale from November 15. The company is likely to come up with enticing offers for customers such as no cost EMI and discounts on leading debit and credit cards. The company has claimed that around 158 service centre will be there across India so that buyers do not face any major problems.