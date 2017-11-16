The much awaited smartphone Gionee M7 Power has launched on Thursday morning in the mid price segment at Rs 16,999. Equipped with a 5,000mAh high-quality battery, The device offers FullView Display, a unique WhatsApp Clone feature along with 3D photo feature.

The much awaited smartphone Gionee M7 Power has launched on Thursday morning in the mid price segment at Rs 16,999. Equipped with a 5,000mAh high-quality battery, The device offers FullView Display, a unique WhatsApp Clone feature along with 3D photo feature.

The dominance of Chinese smartphone players in the Indian market is not going to wither away any time soon, and Gionee India, with a customer base of 12.5 million and over six per cent market share, has ramped up its efforts to become one of the top five brands in the country. With the launch of M7 Power in the mid-price segment at Rs 16,999, Gionee aims to further solidify its position in the competitive market. The device is the first from Gionee that offers ‘FullView Display’ and the unique 3D photo feature.

The handset offers 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory. The 3D photo feature of the aluminum-body M7 power stands out as one of the key highlights.Go around an object to form a three-dimensional (3D) dynamic picture and the “live photo” feature shows the object with multiple angles with deeper detail. Turn the phone or slide screen to enjoy the 3D image. Equipped with a 5,000mAh high-quality battery, the device is a delight for multi-taskers. The intelligent power management system efficiently controlled consumption with heavy usage.

The ‘FullView Display’ complemented with Gorilla Glass 3 on the front makes the device look trendy. With an 85 per cent higher screen-to-body ratio, the wider field of vision offers a better visual experience while watching videos, playing games or reading. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core Processor offers a basic frequency of up to 1.4GHz. The 4GB RAM ensured glitch-free experience, be it gaming or social media use. Equipped with 13MP rear F2.0 camera and 8MP front camera, the device clicks some great snaps during daylight conditions. The advanced software algorithms in the front shooter automatically blurred the background, making the selfies look beautiful.

When it comes to security, M7 Power offers ‘Private Space 2.0’ feature, fingerprint security and app lock. Multi-function fingerprint identification can quickly unlock the phone in a safe way. Embedded with Amigo 5.0 (Android 7.1 Nougat) operating system, the device has a unique WhatsApp clone feature that enables users to create three WhatsApp accounts. The device also allows split-screen, making it possible to juggle various activities on one screen at the same time.The device comes with the ‘intelligent eye protection’ feature that cuts down blue light, making it a good choice for those who prefer to read on their phones.

The phone has “Smart Gesture” feature where one can flip the device to pause the alarm while it rings. The ‘black screen gesture’ helps users directly access apps like camera, Internet browser, music, torch and selfie camera. In the sleep screen mode, smart vibration feature alerts you if there were missed calls or messages. The phone also has “Glove Patterns” feature that allows users to navigate through the device while wearing gloves especially during the winter season.

However, The camera can be better when it comes to low-light photography. To sum up, the device with next-generation ‘FullView Display’ and long-lasting battery is set to create a space in the crowded mid-segment, especially against Moto G5s Plus, Nokia 6 and LG Q6 Plus, for an upgraded user experience